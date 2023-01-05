Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,304,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 47.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 8,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,794,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

