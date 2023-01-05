abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.50 ($2.14).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.37. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 254 ($3.06).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

