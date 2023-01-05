Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4,337.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 961.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Accenture by 198.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $266.23. 11,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,011. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $403.97. The company has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

