Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $141,301.82 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004489 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004366 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005012 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.