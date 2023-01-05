Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.