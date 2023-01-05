Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
