Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,724 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 189,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

BAC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.