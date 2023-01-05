Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,037,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88,503 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

