Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,362 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

DHR opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.15 and a 200-day moving average of $267.46. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $310.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

