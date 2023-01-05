Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,621 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $259.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

