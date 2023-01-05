AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,385,876 shares in the company, valued at $302,103,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,385,876 shares in the company, valued at $302,103,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,272 shares of company stock worth $14,561,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

