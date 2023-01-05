Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,896 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.41 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $541.59. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.53.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

