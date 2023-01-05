Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $44.47 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,774 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second."

