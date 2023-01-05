Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAP. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

