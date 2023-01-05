Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

