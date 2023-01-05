AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

