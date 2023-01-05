Aharon Schwartz Purchases 110,000 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

PLX remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Thursday. 566,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,568. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

