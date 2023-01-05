Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $13.55 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and $350,392.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00111107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00198070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

