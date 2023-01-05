Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 552.0 days.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
Shares of AKAAF opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. Aker ASA has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.50.
Aker ASA Company Profile
