Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 552.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKAAF opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. Aker ASA has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.50.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.