Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 78,168 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,168 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.9% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.20% of Republic Services worth $515,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

