Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ALF remained flat at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday. 15,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04.

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Warana Capital, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited was formed on September 17, 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

