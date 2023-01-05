Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Liquidity Fund Stock Performance
ALF remained flat at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday. 15,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04.
About Alternative Liquidity Fund
See Also
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Liquidity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Liquidity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.