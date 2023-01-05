Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

