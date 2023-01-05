Amaze World Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,477.96 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $24.57 million and $8,477.96 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00444277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.02229879 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.33 or 0.30352557 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.