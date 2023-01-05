Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Down 17.9%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 361,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 525,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
