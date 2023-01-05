Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Down 17.9%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 361,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 525,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

