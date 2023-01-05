Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) were down 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.72). Approximately 90,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($1.95).

Amryt Pharma Trading Down 11.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

