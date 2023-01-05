Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price at $298.00

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 5.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $224.63 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $621.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.41.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.