Analysts Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $2.17

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Amarin Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $500.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. Analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Amarin by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

