Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Target Price at C$14.14

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.10.

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

