Analysts’ Upgrades for January 5th (AGX, BATRK, CDNS, EPR, EW, GME, GOGO, LQDT, MG, PEN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 5th:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

