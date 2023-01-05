Analyzing Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 21.48% 1,929.28% 26.15% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.79% -16.17%

Volatility and Risk

Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 0 4 2 0 2.33 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus target price of $1,356.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Nautilus Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.72 billion 8.94 $768.98 million $36.54 40.82 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.49) -3.45

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection, x-ray, checkweighing, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labeling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

