Andrew Beach Buys 35 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach purchased 35 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($179.64).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 38 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($181.30).

On Monday, November 14th, Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £151.33 ($182.33).

On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 43 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.07 ($180.81).

SThree Price Performance

Shares of LON STEM traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 420.50 ($5.07). 104,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,766. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 495 ($5.96). The firm has a market cap of £565.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,047.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 375.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

