Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $156.18 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $156.18 million and $11.38 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019004 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00233567 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0165669 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,476,410.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.