Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0161

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $155.66 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00233572 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0165669 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,476,410.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.