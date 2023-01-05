Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $492.67

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.67 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 490.55 ($5.91). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 495 ($5.96), with a volume of 12,649 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of £114.06 million and a PE ratio of 2,029.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 460.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 492.51.

In related news, insider Karen Prior bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £127,200 ($153,253.01).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

