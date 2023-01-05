Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,180.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,180.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.70) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,275 ($15.36) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

