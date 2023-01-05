ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.17

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.43. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 37,782 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

