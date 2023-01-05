Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.25

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and traded as high as $39.37. Arcadis shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands.
Arcadis Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.
About Arcadis
Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadis (ARCVF)
