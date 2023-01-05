Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.25

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and traded as high as $39.37. Arcadis shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

About Arcadis

(Get Rating)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.