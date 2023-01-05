Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 2,500 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 768,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

About Arcellx



Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

