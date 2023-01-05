Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,071,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 403,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

