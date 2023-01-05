Argan (NYSE:AGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGX. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

AGX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,790. The company has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Argan by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argan by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

