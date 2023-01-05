Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.58. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 4,237,543 shares traded.

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.99 million and a P/E ratio of 57.00.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

