Arnhold LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Arnhold LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.6 %

CTO stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $428.94 million, a P/E ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $403,843.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $250,267. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. Raymond James cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

