Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.11) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.04) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.87) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Aroundtown Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.49 ($2.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24. Aroundtown has a one year low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a one year high of €5.73 ($6.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.64.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

