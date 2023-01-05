Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 341,898 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $83,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $74,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $15,644,435.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,697. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

