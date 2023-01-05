Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $456.56 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.