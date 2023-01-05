Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $50,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

