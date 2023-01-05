Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $142.77 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Altria Group worth $142,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

