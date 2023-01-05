Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 796,293 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $125,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

