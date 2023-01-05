Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Up 9.2%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 3,008,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,424,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Athenex Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 727.79% and a negative net margin of 145.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex

About Athenex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,335,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

