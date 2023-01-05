AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $55,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

