Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,398. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

